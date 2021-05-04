CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.63 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

CSGP opened at $858.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $864.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $604.96 and a 12-month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

