Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COUR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $46.11 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coursera stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.