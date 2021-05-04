COVA 24-Hour Volume Tops $106,815.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. COVA has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $106,815.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.74 or 0.00852596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.64 or 0.09773676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00099848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00046430 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

