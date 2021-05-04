Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CR opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

