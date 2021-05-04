Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches Market Cap of $84.87 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $137.69 or 0.00256300 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 15% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $84.87 million and $17.73 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00847743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.60 or 0.09680550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00099566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00042972 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.