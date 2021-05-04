Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $415.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

