Credit Suisse Group Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $98.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

PCAR opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,840,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

