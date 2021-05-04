Credit Suisse Group Increases Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $7.10

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $5.90 to $7.10 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERJ. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.72.

ERJ stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Embraer by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

