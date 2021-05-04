Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

TSE:CPG traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$447.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.37%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

