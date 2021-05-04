Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Capital One Financial

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

CEQP opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

