Critical Survey: Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Sapiens International alerts:

This table compares Sapiens International and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 8.78% 19.32% 9.12% Domo -47.56% N/A -47.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sapiens International and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 0 2 5 0 2.71 Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sapiens International currently has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. Domo has a consensus target price of $83.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.13%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sapiens International and Domo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $325.67 million 5.42 $26.25 million $0.75 43.03 Domo $173.40 million 11.15 -$125.66 million ($4.57) -13.58

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Domo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for insurance customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals; Sapiens Intelligence, an analytics platform; Sapiens IntelligencePro, a comprehensive BI solution with pre-configured reports, dashboards, and scorecards; and Sapiens Advanced Analytics, which uses AI and Machine Learning to generate actionable insights based on different models across the insurance value chain. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.