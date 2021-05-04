Crossvault Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.59, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.01 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

