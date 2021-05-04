Crossvault Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $415.92. 349,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

