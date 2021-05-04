Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. 766,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,032,539. The company has a market cap of $226.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

