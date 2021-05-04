Crossvault Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

