Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after buying an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.80. 15,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,399. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

