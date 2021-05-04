Crown Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Crown has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crown to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE:CCK opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.