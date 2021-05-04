Crust Achieves Market Cap of $167.42 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Crust has a market cap of $167.42 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $97.00 or 0.00178900 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001108 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

