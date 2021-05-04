Crypto Sports Trading 23.4% Lower This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $928,967.09 and approximately $917.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

