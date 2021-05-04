CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $703,756.53 and approximately $920.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.32 or 0.01156847 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00741115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,898.06 or 1.00596117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

