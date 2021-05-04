CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $461,717.52 and approximately $18.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

