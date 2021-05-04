Csenge Advisory Group Buys 13,615 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

