Csenge Advisory Group Buys 272 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $687.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.60 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,375.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

