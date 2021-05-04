Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.25% of VirnetX worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 303,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159,782 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 209,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 104,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

