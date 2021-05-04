Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

