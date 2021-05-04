Csenge Advisory Group Has $738,000 Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3,315.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 88,415 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares in the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

