Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.49 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.34.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.