Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

