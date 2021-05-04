CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CTO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. 1,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $311.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Compass Point cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

