Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post sales of $335.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.98 million. Cubic posted sales of $321.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

CUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.82. 1,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. Cubic has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cubic by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the period.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

