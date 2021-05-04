Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CGEM opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

