Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,032. Cummins has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.29 and its 200 day moving average is $241.62. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

