Curve DAO Token Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $793.87 million and $258.15 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00005389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00080101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.01 or 0.00863126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.40 or 0.09836539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00100247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.