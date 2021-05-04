(CVL.TO) (CVL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

(CVL.TO) (TSE:CVL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect (CVL.TO) to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

(CVL.TO) (TSE:CVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$273.88 million for the quarter.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for (CVL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CVL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.