CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

NYSE CVI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,534. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

