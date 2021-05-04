CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.
Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $62.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $622.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.84.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
