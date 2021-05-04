CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.560-7.680 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.56-7.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. 858,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,496. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

