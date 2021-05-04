Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Sanofi by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.