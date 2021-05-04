Cwm LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,441 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.62.

