Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Inari Medical worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,701,206 shares of company stock valued at $190,194,770 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

