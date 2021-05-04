Cwm LLC Purchases 3,148 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.16 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

