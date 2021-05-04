Cwm LLC Purchases 5,998 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.24% of PagerDuty worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,991,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after acquiring an additional 607,667 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after buying an additional 598,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PagerDuty by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after buying an additional 407,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,949. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of PD stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.