Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,185.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,918.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.