Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,364,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 243,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39.

