Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $249.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $252.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.12 and its 200-day moving average is $226.58.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.