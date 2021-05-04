Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 289 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

