Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10,386.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter.

IYG opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.79. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $185.30.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

