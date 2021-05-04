Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,437 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

