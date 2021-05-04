Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 532 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $101.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

