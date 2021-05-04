Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 692 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 205,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.16. The firm has a market cap of $624.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

